2 dead in South GA shooting, GBI investigating

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting that killed two people in South Georgia.
The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct a homicide investigation after the shooting early Sunday.
Investigators say that at about midnight, several people were at a home on Depot Street in Pineview, Georgia, when someone started shooting.
Two people were hit by gunfire. They both died at the scene.
The victims are identified as Nathadius Kenta Lawson, 36, and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview.
The GBI asks anyone with information to submit a tip by calling 800-597-8477 or by visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
