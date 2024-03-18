2 arrested for trafficking meth, cocaine in southeast Georgia, GBI says

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman in southeast Georgia were arrested for drug trafficking after a joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dublin Police Department and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the GBI, Ramon Wright, 34 of Dublin, and Lakeisha Butler, 32 of Montrose, were charged with trafficking two types of narcotics: methamphetamine and cocaine.

The two of them were arrested on March 11, the GBI said. The GBI said an investigation into Wright and Butler started on Feb. 8.

“Through various investigative acts over the period of about one month,” agents got arrest warrants for Wright and a search warrant for a home on Old Macon Road in Montrose, Ga.

On March 11, the warrants were executed.

While searching the house, agents and investigators found and seized 1.2 pounds of suspected cocaine and 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

During the search, Butler was also arrested and both she and Wright were booked into the Laurens County Jail.

