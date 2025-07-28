2 arrested in Haralson County for damaging a Honda Rubicon. 1 left wallet in truck

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two men who are accused of damaging a 2019 Honda Rubicon.

According to deputies, an HCSO sergeant was sent to respond to a trespassing call, where the victim said multiple witnesses had told him two men, one identified as Brandon Wood, had damaged the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the two did more than $1,500 in damage to the Rubicon.

A witness said that the other man, who was later identified as Kameron Brock, reportedly yelled that “we’ve got to get out of here,” before they drove off on a four-wheeler before deputies arrived.

After the initial call, another deputy was sent to search nearby after getting a four-wheeler complaint, finding a Ford F-150 “abandoned in the middle of the road in close proximity to where the attempted theft” had happened.

The sheriff’s office said an ID was found on the seat of the truck, which is what helped them identify Kameron Brock.

The truck was impounded as the investigation continued.

After, investigators identified Wood and Brock as the offenders and got warrants for their arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies tried to speak with Brock, 21 of Tallapoosa, he refused. When they searched for him at his home, they found him hiding in the bed of his truck.

Wood, 23 and also from Tallapoosa, turned himself in.

Both men face charges for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Brock also faces two charges for felony probation violation.

©2025 Cox Media Group