2 arrested during traffic stop after person shot to death at Sandy Springs home, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police say they have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened off Roberts Drive around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a group came to the home to meet up with someone when a struggle happened.

During the fight, police said a person was shot. The victim died from his or her injuries at the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they had officers heading to the scene when they received a radio call about a white Chevy Equinox leaving the area.

An officer spotted the Equinox on Georgia 400 southbound entrance ramp at Northridge Road. The officer pulled over the SUV and detained three people inside.

One of the three was released while the other two were arrested. Police did not identify the suspects but said they will be charged with felony murder.

The victim’s name has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Proposal to ban ski masks in Atlanta set aside by City Council

©2023 Cox Media Group