1st lawsuit to be filed against hotel after Legionnaires' outbreak

ATLANTA - Attorneys representing dozens of victims affected by the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Sheraton Atlanta hotel are launching a lawsuit against the hotel.
The attorneys are representing more than 40 people who stayed at the hotel between late June and early July.
Twelve of their clients have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease and many of their other clients will be re-tested in the coming days.
All of their clients are experiencing significant health issues following stays at the hotel.
One woman died from Legionnaires', an autopsy showed.
Channel 2 Action News talked to Cameo Garrett's father, who said his daughter died as a result of Coronary Artery Atherosclerosis aggravated by Legionella Pneumonia.
Garrett attended a function at the hotel where several guests have been diagnosed with Legionnaires'.
