19-year-old injured, suspect arrested after argument leads to shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at on Northside Parkway Northwest.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Responding officers detained the suspect, 47-year-old Ludge Wu, on the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in an argument and physical fight with Wu, which then escalated to a shooting.
Wu was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.
