18-year-old arrested in connection to death of fellow teen, Ga. officials say

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he killed a fellow teen.

On Oct. 17 Bainbridge Public Safety officials found 19-year-old Camren Walker dead in a vacant lot with gunshot wounds.

Someone walking by the area initially discovered Walker’s body, according to investigators.

After DNA testing, police arrested 18-year-old Ebony Brooks and charged him with Walker’s death.

Brooks was arrested on Dec. 12.

He was then booked into Decatur County Jail.

Brooks was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

