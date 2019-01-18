17-year-old killed after argument in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are trying to figure out how an argument turned into a shooting that left a teen dead in Clayton County.
Officers were called Thursday night to the 600 block of Sherwood Drive in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old laying on the sidewalk. He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities believe that an argument led to the shooting, but don’t know what it was about or who fired the shots.
