  • 17-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting.

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl. 

    The shooting happened at 350 Crestfield Circle in Newton County.

    Newton County Sheriff's office Latavia Washington told Channel 2 Action News the girl was shot in the "top part" of her body and she was taken to Atlanta Medical Center. 

    Deputies say the shooting is "currently being investigated right now.”

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

