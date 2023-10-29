17-year-old arrested for murder of 14-year-old boy in Macon, police say

MACON, Ga. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Bibb County.
Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, an investigator with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tylik Mantrez Green, 17, of Macon.
Green faces a murder charge in the death of Tre-mon Jarrell, 14.
Green was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jarrell was shot just after 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Heron Street and Wren Avenue in Macon.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:05 p.m.
The investigation into Jarrell’s death is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
