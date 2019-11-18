Teen accused of killing man trying to break up fight captured

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old wanted on a murder charge in a weekend shooting at a Clayton County event center was captured Monday morning, authorities said.
Jorge Beltran was taken into custody at a location in Forest Park, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the fugitive squad had been searching for the teen since the shooting at The Oasis on Saturday night.
The victim, who was not identified, was killed after he tried to break up a fight between Beltran and another individual, authorities said. No further details were released about the deadly shooting.
The event center is located off Jonesboro Road just south of the city of Morrow. A warrant was issued Sunday for Beltran's arrest on a charge of murder.
He was expected to be booked into the Clayton County Jail.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
