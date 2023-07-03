17 people arrested for BUI over holiday weekend, Georgia DNR says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The law enforcement division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrested and charged 17 people with boating under the influence this past weekend.

Officials are now reminding people to boat responsibly during the Independence Day holiday.

“This is a 10-seat boat, so all 10 people have a life vest,” Sara Crawford explained to Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have zip ties. Lots of zip ties,” Crawford added.

Crawford said she made sure she and her family had all the essentials on board before they set sail.

“Every passenger has a life vest, just know your surroundings, watch out for other boaters, if you see something say something,” Crawford said.

Crawford said if she spots anything reckless on the water, like drinking while behind the wheel, she’ll stay far away and alert the authorities.

“I mean it can be scary out there so just pay attention,” Crawford added.

“We have, statewide, arrested 17 people for boating while under the influence this weekend,” Mark McKinnon of the Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division said.

TRENDING STORIES:

McKinnon said he hopes more people will boat responsibly.

“We’ll be out there looking for things like boating under the influence. We’ll make sure you have enough life jackets in your boat. Making sure that if you have any children under 13 that they are wearing their life jackets on the boat,” McKinnon said.

Crawford told Washington she’s glad DNR game wardens will be out in force on the water.

“They can crack down and get all the BUI’s under control, kids will make it home safe, we will make it home safe. But they are right, do not control your vessel while you’re drinking,” Crawford added.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Intense video shows deputy pull driver out of burning SUV that crashed in Georgia woods

©2022 Cox Media Group