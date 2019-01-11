16-year-old missing; search underway as questions grow

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County told Channel 2 Action News a 16-year-old is missing and they need help finding her.
Officials said Kayla Barlow was last seen Wednesday after telling her mom she would be staying after school for extra credit.
Barlow has not been since or heard from since speaking with her mother.
She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
