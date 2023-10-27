16-year-old football player who survived Sweet 16 mass shooting returns to the field

OPELIKA, Ala. — Six months ago, Makai Simpson wasn’t sure if he ever play again the sport that he loves.

“I was shot in my Femur twice, my buttocks, my lower back, and my hand,’ Simpson told Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WTVM.

The 16-year-old was one of the victims in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Ala. The gunfire killed four people and injured 32 others, including Simpson.

The road to recovery hasn’t been easy for the Opelika High School running back. But earlier this month, he returned to the football field, not only to play in his team’s win, but also score a touchdown in his return.

“I was working my butt off. I was so ready for this season more than anything,” Simpson told the TV station. “Just make sure your brothers don’t take it for granted. That’s my biggest thing, that you can’t take it for granted.”

Simpson’s head coach said he was excited to see all the hard work pay off for the 16-year-old and see the team rally behind him.

“He’s never not been a part of the team. He’s been with us the whole time putting in a lot of hard work, but to get him in the game and to score a touchdown was huge,” Erik Speakerman said.

Since the shooting in April, police have made at least six arrests.

