16-year-old boy shot and killed by 14-year-old after argument in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a teen is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police said on Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Meadowood Drive about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday night, DeKalb County police originally told Channel 2 Action News that a 14-year-old boy was killed.

Thursday morning, police confirmed that officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested the 14-year-old suspect and said he is being charged with murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said an argument between several teenagers led up to the shooting.

At this time, there is no other information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows student being stabbed four times at metro school, parents concerned over safety Henry County Schools says the video that we got from concerned parents shows two high school students involved in an altercation Monday.

©2023 Cox Media Group