$1.6 million in fake merchandise found during traffic stop on I-85

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC — A traffic stop on Interstate 85 uncovered more than a million dollars in counterfeit branded merchandise, deputies said.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on Monday in South Carolina.
The bogus items, which totaled $1.6 million, included labels such as Hugo Boss, Lilly Pulitzer, and Burberry, and were part of a shipment traveling from New Jersey to Atlanta, officials say.
Authorities said no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of federal partners from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Palmetto State Transportation played a crucial role in assisting the GCMDEU during this investigation, although specific details of their involvement were not disclosed.
