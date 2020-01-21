15-year-old metro Atlanta girl smashing power-lifting records

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A girl from North Fulton County has taken the power-lifting world by storm. She’s only 15, and she’s breaking all the records.
Sarah Huckleby is one studious sophomore. She’s especially good with numbers, the kind on the sides of those really heavy cast iron plates.
"I just thought it was cool. I saw people moving big weights. Cool! I wanted to do that,” Huckleby said.
She’s a girl with a God-given talent: super strength. It all began when Huckleby was a fifth-grader.
One day she went to the gym with her dad, and there was a 90-pound barbell in the middle of the floor.
“I said, ‘Sweetie, can you just roll that up, front, to get it out of the way?’ She walks over. She’s 10 years old at the time. She pick it up. She walks to the front of the gym with it like it was nothing. It was effortless,” her father, David Huckleby said.
Five years later, Sarah Huckleby is a power-lifting champ.
She has all the medals to prove it. This past weekend at a meet in Augusta, she set new state and national records.
Sarah Huckleby said there aren’t a lot of girls her age in the sport, but she’s willing to do all the heavy lifting to make the game grow.
"It was one of the things I did with my dad. That was my and his thing, and it picked up once I started getting better at it. We got into an actual gym, with people who did the same thing. It was just a lot of fun,” Sarah Huckleby said.
The teen is now training for a national meet in June and another coming up in March that’s organized by the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger.
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group