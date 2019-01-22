14-year-old Paulding County boy missing

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Authorities said Landon Parlier was last seen in the area of Williams Lake Road on Monday.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants with writing on the side, black and gray tribal hoodie, black shoes and an orange and blue tobogan.
If you see the teen, you're asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
We're working to learn more about the search for the teen
