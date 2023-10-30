14-year-old murdered by 17-year-old, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old is dead after Bibb County deputies said he was murdered by a 17-year-old.
On Sunday at around 5 a.m., Tylik Mantrez Green was identified as a person of interest in the murder of Tre’mon Jarrell.
Jarrell was killed on Heron Street, according to deputies.
Deputies did not share how Jarrell was killed or when he was killed.
Green does not have a bond.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
