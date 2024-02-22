14 men charged with participating in ‘larges-cale’ dogfighting event, GBI says

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. — A group of 14 men were charged with a “major dog fighting” event, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Court documents said the “large-scale” event happened on a private property in Donalsonville in April 2022.
A total of 24 dogs were brought to the area for a weekend series of matches.
A total of 27 dogs were rescued from the event and another 51 in conjunction with the arrests. Dogs were found in crates on the property.
The following men were charged in connection with the event:
- 47-year-old Tamichael Elijah of Donalsonville, Georgia
- 52-year-old Marvin Pulley III of Donalsonville and Jakin, Georgia
- 41-year-old Brandon Baker of Panama City, Florida;
- 37-year-old Christopher Travis Beaumont of Panama City, Florida;
- 56-year-old Herman Buggs Jr of Donalsonville, Georgia;
- 45-year-old Terrance Davis of Pansey, Alabama;
- 26-year-old Timothy Freeman of Bainbridge, Georgia;
- 34-year-old Terelle Ganzy of Panama City, Florida;
- 66-year-old Gary Hopkins of Donalsonville, Georgia;
- 39-year-old Cornelious Johnson of Panama City, Florida;
- 43-year-old Rodrecus Kimble of Donalsonville, Georgia;
- 41-year-old Donnametric Miller of Donalsonville, Georgia;
- 43-year-old Willie Russell of Blakely, Georgia; and
- 36-year-old Fredricus White of Panama City, Florida.
Elijah allegedly hosted the event and Pulley was the main organizer, according to the GBI.
Should they be convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count of animal fighting charges.
