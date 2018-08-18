13-year-old girl missing, search underway

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for a Paulding County teen.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News Trinity Reece, 13, was last seen near the Clear Creek subdivision off Highway 278.
Reece was last seen wearing an orange tank top and orange, black and white shorts.
Police said she may have been going toward the area of Herschel Jones Middle School.
She is described as white with long, brownish-red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010 or Paulding County E911 at 770-445-2117, Option 1.
