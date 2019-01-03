12-year-old killed, toddler injured when crash leaves everyone in car trapped

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a traffic accident that left a 12-year-old girl dead and a toddler injured.
Police said three occupants in a silver sedan became trapped when the car struck a tree in the area of Glenwood Avenue Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast around 6 p.m.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News an 18-month-old was injured in the crash and is now in stable condition.
A 12-year-old was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene. The Atlanta Police Department later confirmed she died from her injuries after being taken to Egleston Hospital.
APD said a 53-year-old woman who was also in the car is now alert, conscious and breathing after breaking both of her legs.
Investigators are working to learn the cause of the crash.
