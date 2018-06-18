12-year-old girl robbed at knifepoint while walking home from friend's house, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A 12-year-old girl said a man robbed her while she was walking home from a friend's house.
The girl was walking in the Mill Glen subdivision, a community that's not used to crime, when she said a man with a knife attacked her.
“Scared to death! Of course because it happened on an area where both of my kids walk our dog,” neighbor Sharon Troncale said.
Sharon Troncale does not know the victim but she, like many other parents in the Mill Glen subdivision, is not taking any more chances when it comes to her children’s safety.
“I have now brought them to the pool, rather than let them walk to the pool and picking them up, rather than letting them walk home,” Troncale said.
Police said the man demanded cash and threatened to cut her if she did not comply.
Investigators believe what happened next may have saved the girl's life. The terrifying details -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
