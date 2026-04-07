11-year-old missing after almost starting fire in bedroom

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for an 11-year-old they described as “critical missing.”

Angel Harbin‘s mother last saw him Saturday night near 2500 Center Street in northwest Atlanta.

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Angel’s mother said her son was in trouble for almost starting a fire inside his bedroom. When she went to check on him around 10:30 p.m., she said Angel and his brother were missing. Police believe the two left through a bedroom window.

Angel’s mother said she spotted her son on Center Street, but he ran off with his brother. Police did not release any information on his brother.

Angel is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing matching blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees Angel is asked to call 911 or Det. Brian Webber at 404-597-0691 or email bjwebber@atlantaga.gov.

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