11-year-old Georgia killed in Hurricane Michael identified

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old was killed after a portable carport was picked up by fierce winds and crashed into a house, Seminole County officials say.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Donalsonville, where Seminole County coroner Chad Smith on Thursday identified the girl as Sarah Radney.
Jose spoke to residents who survived the storm about the terrible destruction in their town.
We'll hear some of their stories of survival on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Smith said an official cause of death had not been determined but that it would likely be massive blunt force trauma.
Seminole County Emergency Management Agency director Travis Brooks said strong winds picked up a portable carport Wednesday and dropped it down on the roof of the home where the girl was inside. One of the carport's legs punctured the roof and hit the girl in the head.
Seminole County is in the southwest corner of Georgia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}