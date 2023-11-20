10-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car on Georgia highway

STATESBORO, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after Georgia State Patrol said she was hit by a pickup truck, according to WSAV.
GSP said it happened at around 11:30 a.m. near Veterans Memorial Parkway in Statesboro.
She was struck while walking on the shoulder of Statesboro Highway before darting into the westbound lane, according to GSP.
Her mom was walking with her at the time of the crash, according to GSP.
The girl was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
