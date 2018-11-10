0 10 ways to celebrate Veterans Day in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - It’s time to salute the servicemen in your life, because Veterans Day is upon us. The holiday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, honors U.S. veterans and victims of all wars, and there are plenty of ways to do just that in Atlanta.

From parades to evening soirées to remembrance ceremonies, the metro area has plenty of offerings to help you mark the occasion.

Veterans Day Parade in Marietta

The annual parade is back for the 14th year and will feature marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations. The festivities will kick off at Roswell Street Baptist Church, loop through Marietta Square and end near Marietta City Hall.

11 a.m. Nov. 10. Free. Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-794-5509, marietta.com.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Smyrna

Celebrate with Smyrna residents for a program dedicated to veterans. It will include junior ROTC cadets, special speakers and musical selections specially selected for the heroes.

2 p.m. Nov. 11. Free. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600, smyrnaga.gov.

Uniformed Ball

Former members of the military, police and firemen are welcome to attend the first-ever Uniformed Ball. Guests will enjoy light appetizers, a catered dinner, live entertainment and a night of dancing.

6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. $40; $75 for couples. The Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 W Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5450, events.exploregwinnett.org.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Lawrenceville

Invite your family and friends to the Fallen Heroes Memorial to give thanks to military veterans and public service personnel. The site, which specifically pays tribute to all Gwinnett residents who died in the line of duty in military or public safety service, honors about 700 individuals.

1:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Fallen Heroes Memorial at Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. 770-822-7135, events.exploregwinnett.org.

Veterans Day at Zoo Atlanta

Spend your holiday among the animals. Veteran, active-duty, retired and reserve members of the U.S. Armed Forces can peruse the grounds for free, and their guests will receive $4 off general admission. Just present a valid military ID at the ticket counter to take advantage of the discount.

9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Nov 11. Free for service men, $4 off general admission for up to six accompanying guests. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-5600, zooatlanta.org.

37th Annual Atlanta Veterans Day Parade

For the 37th year, the annual parade will bring together veterans and their families for a day of fun. Marching bands, military vehicles and floats will flood downtown Atlanta as thousands of attendees cheers from the sidelines. The participants will line up at Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill/ Ivan Allen Boulevard and end their trek near Centennial Olympic Park.

11:11 a.m. Nov. 10. Free. Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill/ Ivan Allen Boulevard, Downtown Atlanta. 770-480-8820, georgiaveteransday.org.

Freedom Ball

Head to the Georgia Aquarium’s Oceans Ballroom, where an estimated 500 people will gather to give thanks to veterans. A social hour, silent auction and dinner are all planned for the formal event.

6 p.m. Nov. 10. $75. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000, georgiaveteransday.org.

Veterans Day Commemoration at the Atlanta History Center

This year, the program will reflect a World War I theme to recognize the 100th anniversary of the armistice. Guests will enjoy a bagpipe performance, the presentation of the colors by the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution and music from opera soloist Timothy Miller. Afterwards you can stick around to see original artifacts from the war.

11 a.m. Nov. 11. Free. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-818-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com.

Alchemy Sky’s 3rd Annual Rockin’ For Our Veterans

Hit the dance floor while supporting a good cause at this fundraising event. Local band Thunder Gipsy will be on site playing tunes, and there will be yummy bites to choose from on the menu. All proceeds will go to the Alchemy Sky Foundation’s music therapy program.

8 p.m. Nov. 10. $15. Darwin’s Burgers and Blues, 234 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-228-7079, alchemysky.org.

Veterans Day Celebration in Sandy Springs

The community will flock to the City Green near City Hall to partake in the annual Veterans Day service, which will last all day long. In the morning, residents will gather for a special service, and in the evening the celebration will continue with a concert.

11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 for service, 7 p.m. for concert. Free. City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. sandyspringsga.gov.

