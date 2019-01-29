0 10 things to know about Kirsten Holloway

ATLANTA - 1. Where are you from? Where did you grow up?

I’m from Atlanta, born and raised. I graduated from Chamblee High School. Go Bulldogs!

2. Take us through your journey to WSB.

I started my reporting career in Lafayette, Louisiana. I worked there for two years before taking a weekend morning anchor position in Knoxville, Tennessee. After two years in Rocky Top, I made my way to the other side of the state to work in Memphis as a weekend evening anchor for two years. I’ve always wanted to report in my hometown so when the opportunity came to work at WSB, I didn’t hesitate to take my dream job!

3. What are you most looking forward to in Atlanta? What drew you here?

I’m excited to spend a lot time with family and friends. Also, I’m really looking forward to getting involved in the community. Why Atlanta? Well…there’s no place like home!

4. What made you want to be a journalist? Did you always know or was there a specific moment?

Growing up, I wanted to be an attorney until I took a broadcasting class my freshman year at Chamblee High School. After taking that class for three years, I knew I wanted to study journalism but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted do in journalism until I got to Florida A & M University. The journalism program at my alma mater is competitive and rigorous but the professors are caring and they really prepare us for the real world. While matriculating through the program, I was offered a position to intern at CBS News Network in New York and I was selected to be the sports anchor for FAMU News 20 @5, our live newscast on campus. I learned so much from both experiences and ultimately decided I wanted to be a news reporter and help people through storytelling.

5. What has been the most memorable story that you’ve covered? Why?

There are two: The first was reporting live in Selma, Alabama, for the 50 th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. I walked alongside several people who traveled from all over the World to march across the Edmund Petts Bridge to commemorate the hundreds who marched those same streets in 1965 that eventually led to voting rights for African-Americans. The atmosphere was electric and the people were so inspiring! The second would have to be reporting live in Memphis on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death. I watched with thousands while the bell tolled 39 times at the Lorraine Motel during a moment of silence at 6:01 to commemorate the moment Dr. King was shot. One of the most memorable moments in my career.

6. What do you like to do for fun? Any hobbies?

I’m a thrill seeker and love almost everything outdoors; swimming, rollercoasters, zip-lining, jet skiing and kayaking.

I love to travel, read, eat, sleep and work out.

7. Do you have a favorite place to travel? Is there somewhere you have always wanted to go?

I recently took a trip to Miyako and Okinawa, Japan. Both islands were absolute breathtaking. So far, Japan is the best place I’ve traveled too. Ibiza, Spain, and Mykonos, Greece, are on my bucket list.

8. What is something that we would be surprised to know about you?

I won a gold medal in the 2005 Junior Olympics in gymnastics on floor exercise. I was a competitive gymnast for nine years. I cheered for eight years and ran track for four years.

9. What is your favorite sports team?

Of course, the Falcons! Win or lose… RISE UP!

10. Do you have any pets?

I have an American Eskimo mixed with a Pomeranian my mom and I rescued from Paws Atlanta Animal Shelter. Her name is Lola!

