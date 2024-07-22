1-year-old GA boy suffers severe burns after pulling air fryer off counter, family says

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — A Georgia toddler is recovering from severe burns after he pulled an air fryer down on top of himself, according to his family.

Ryder Flanagan was at his home in Dahlonega when he pulled the fryer off the kitchen counter, scalding his face and arm.

His parents rushed him to Wellstar Cobb burn center, where he was treated with stem cells, according to his mother, Abigail.

“Abigail is a stay-at-home mom and Blake has been out of work here recently and will be having to miss to take Ryder for recovery appointments. Please pray for them as they navigate what the rest of Ryder’s recovery will be and just pray for Ryder’s healing,” a family friend said on GoFundMe.

Ryder has since been released from the hospital but will continue to receive treatment for his burns.

