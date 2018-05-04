1 shot in Decatur, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned it happened on Emerald North Drive in Decatur.
Police say one person is shot and the victim has minor injuries after someone opened fired.
There is a heavy police presence on scene. Proceed with caution if you are in the area.
This is a developing story and we are speaking with investigators to find out more information. Updates on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and wsbtv.com
