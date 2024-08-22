1 person injured in shooting along interstate in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting.
On Wednesday night, officers responded to a person shot on the interstate on I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cell phones, sex and chicken pot pies: 4 Fulton jail contractors arrested in contraband sting
- BBB issues warning for Atlanta plastic surgery center famous for streaming surgeries on social media
- Carroll deputy was chasing suspect into home when he was shot; GBI finds child porn
Detectives closed the eastbound ramp and the investigation is ongoing.
At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group