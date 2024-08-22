1 person injured in shooting along interstate in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to a person shot on the interstate on I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound.

They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.

Detectives closed the eastbound ramp and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.

