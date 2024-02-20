1-month-old baby shot in central Ga. neighborhood, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-month-old was hospitalized after being shot late Monday night, according to Bibb County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 11:49 p.m. near the intersection of O’Hara Drive South and O’Hara Drive North.

Deputies received a call from Atrium Health Navicent police regarding a child shot.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that a 1-month-old suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The medical staff said that the baby is currently stable.

No other person was reported injured. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

