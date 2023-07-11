1 killed, 6 injured after SUV crashes into truck, flipping both vehicles over on I-95

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Troopers have identified the victims in an Interstate 95 crash that killed one woman and injured six others.

The crash happened Sunday in Liberty County and caused all lanes to be shut down for 30 minutes.

Investigators said a Chrysler Aspen swerved to avoid some debris in the far left lane. As the driver swerved, she veered into the right lane and hit a couple’s red Chevy Silverado.

Both the SUV and truck flipped multiple times. The impact killed the SUV driver, who officials identified as 34-year-old Juatawna Kersey of Savannah.

Kersey’s four passengers, a 28-year-old, 17-year-old, 4-year-old and 2-year-old, were taken to the hospital. The couple in the Chevy truck from Townsend also were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they found substances from Chrysler Aspen and turned them over to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division.

