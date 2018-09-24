1 killed, 3 injured after gunfight outside closed bank, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police are trying to piece together what happened after shootings left one man dead and three injured.
Rome police found 35-year-old Termaine Deshaun McKnight with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot off Calhoun Street. McKnight was found with two semi-automatic pistols next to him.
We're working to learn more about what led up the shooting for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan they are interviewing two of the people injured to see if they can provide information on why this happened and who fired shots.
"We had other witnesses say that all the subjects were together at the location, but right now, at this point, we don't know who shot who," Rome police Capt. Tony Yarbrough told Channel 2 Action News.
