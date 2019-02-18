ATLANTA - It's going to be a wet start to Presidents Day and light rain is falling in parts of metro Atlanta.
An inch or more of rain has fallen in north Georgia over the weekend but much more is expected later this week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the rain will mostly diminish for Monday but heavier waves will come in the days ahead. That also includes the possibility of "wet snow" mix in the north Georgia mountains Tuesday into Wednesday.
The wet weather pattern is expected to last through this weekend.
In the cold wedge that will build in tomorrow/Wednesday... I would not be surprised at all if we see some wet snow mixing in over the north Georgia mountains.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 18, 2019
Going to be taking a closer look at that over the next couple of hours. @wsbtv
