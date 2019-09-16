3 people shot, killed by homeowner in Rockdale County, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.
Deputies tell Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a homeowner shot and killed three men.
There is a heavy police presence near the house off White Oak Court as they investigate.
