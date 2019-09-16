  • 3 people shot, killed by homeowner in Rockdale County, deputies say

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.

    Deputies tell Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a homeowner shot and killed three men. 

    There is a heavy police presence near the house off White Oak Court as they investigate. 

    We have live coverage right now on our WSB-TV App on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku devices. Stay with us for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories