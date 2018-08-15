  • 1 dead, 1 missing off Tybee Island

    TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - One man is dead and another is still missing after three swimmers got distressed off Tybee Island, police say. 

    Police identified the two missing men as Montell Newton, 24 and Kiwan Benson, 31 both from Atlanta. 

    Police responded to a call of three swimmers in distress near the South Beach Sandbar Monday around 7:15 p.m.

    A body was recovered around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Rescue crews are still searching for the other victim. 

    A third swimmer was able to make it to safety, police said.  

