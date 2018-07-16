  • 1-2 inches of more rain possible this week

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Get ready for another rainy week ahead.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said north Georgia can expect more showers Monday and throughout the week. 

    Most of the showers will be scattered for part of the day.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    “Some of the rain could be very heavy and slow moving,” Minton said.

    We’ll be tracking the showers throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News

    Acworth and Kennesaw picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain on Sunday. So far, the rain surplus for Atlanta is more than 6 inches. 

    Minton said we will get a small break in the rain Wednesday and Thursday.

    Over the weekend, a Clayton County apartment complex was flooded after slow-moving showers dumped inches of rain. The Red Cross said they were helping about 32 people with emergency lodging and food because of the flooding. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories