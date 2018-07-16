1-2 inches of more rain possible this week

ATLANTA - Get ready for another rainy week ahead.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said north Georgia can expect more showers Monday and throughout the week.
Most of the showers will be scattered for part of the day.
“Some of the rain could be very heavy and slow moving,” Minton said.
Acworth and Kennesaw picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain on Sunday. So far, the rain surplus for Atlanta is more than 6 inches.
Minton said we will get a small break in the rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Over the weekend, a Clayton County apartment complex was flooded after slow-moving showers dumped inches of rain. The Red Cross said they were helping about 32 people with emergency lodging and food because of the flooding.
Another 1-2 inches of rain possible this week. Acworth and Kennesaw picked up 2-3" Sunday. So far the rain surplus for Atlanta is 6.09". The area will get a small break in the rain Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/1clV8FdJLe— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 16, 2018
