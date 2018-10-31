0 'We thought we were going to die.' Hostages detail moments leading to escape

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Hostages kept for hours with a man holding them at gunpoint said he threatened to take them down with him.

Twenty-four hours after two of the hostages escaped, they shared their story exclusively with Channel 2 Action News.

[READ MORE: Man held woman, 2 others hostage before surrendering to SWAT team, police say]

“He was taking us down with him. That’s what he told us,” said hostage victim Jena Born. “We were all sitting right there with a gun on us.”

Cobb County police said Born is one of three victims Frank Malone allegedly held hostage inside a halfway home operated by New Transitions on Arkose Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Born told Jose she and two other people were held against their will on Monday evening.

“I really thought we were all dead at that point,” said Born.

James Gniewkowski was the second hostage. He told Jose the tense moments started on Monday night when Malone became upset.

Gniewkowski said Malone drew his gun and forced him, Born, and Sydney Kahall onto a couch in the living room.

Kahall did not want to be interviewed, but did provide Channel 2's Chris Jose a picture, and said she’s staying with family.

“Pretty sure I was going to die a couple of times,” said Gniewkowski. “We all had that feeling it was pretty much over.”

Police said Gniewkowski and Born escaped Tuesday morning and ran to a gas station for help.

The hostages told Jose that Malone was distracted by a noise outside.

“I ran and really thought I was going to get shot at. He started yelling,” said Born.

Police rushed to the home where investigators said Malone still had Kahall held hostage. After more than four hours of negotiations, the SWAT team brought in its robot, Malone released Kahall, and he surrendered peacefully.

“It was the same stuff you see in the movies,” said Born.

Malone is at the Cobb County jail with no bond. He’s facing aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.