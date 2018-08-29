0 'This is your wake-up call:' Sheriff sends bold warning after string of overdoses

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for residents after they said they have seen at least three overdoses related to fentanyl.

Investigators said the deaths happened in a matter of about three weeks.

Deputies said Dennis Wade died of a fentanyl overdose in the first week of August.

Jeffery Scott Callahan died after overdosing on the drug on Aug. 19. On Aug. 25, emergency responders were able to get to Jackson Jones in time to save him from overdosing.

Officials said that they believe the majority of the distribution of the narcotics comes from the “Ghost Face Gangsters” that have members operating in the Griffin-Spalding County area.

“If you are a Ghost Face Gangster here in Spalding County we are coming for you. Stop or leave, or we will stop you and you will leave in the back seat of a Spalding County deputy’s car. Just like with any other gang thug, this is your only warning,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they do not want anymore deaths tied to this drug.

“If you have a friend, family member or loved one that is a drug user we ask you to intervene and have a conversation with them about their drug abuse. Please urge them to get help and help them get help before they die from their habit. If you are a drug user, please get help,” the news release said. “Please get help before you lose your life. This is your wake-up call and it may be the only one you get. If you choose to ignore these pleas and continue to use or distribute narcotics laced with fentanyl, we ask that you to make sure that you always carry identification. By carrying identification, we will be able to identify you, and notify your next of kin when your body is found."

Deputies said they have made arrests in the above overdoses.

Amanda Chambers has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, reckless conduct and interference with a 911 call in relation to Wade’s death. Kevin Kennedy has also been charged with reckless conduct in connection with Wade’s death.

Once he recovered from his overdose, Jones was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

“Some people that are dealing or using need a rude awakening, especially since this issue is dealing with life or death. It is our hope that they take the opportunity given to them and save their own life,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

