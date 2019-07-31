'She feared for her life every day': Friends of wife allegedly killed by husband say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Friends say a mother shot to death outside a fire station in front of her children asked for help long before her murder.
Authorities said Amy Gibson called 911 for help a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday as she ran from her husband, who was following her as she pulled into Fire Station 7.
The sheriff said her husband got out and went up to his wife’s car, then opened fire, killing her in front of their two kids, ages 5 and 8.
The couple’s two young kids were not injured and are in state custody.
"We had the conversation, I said this is going to end with someone gone. And if you're gone, we are going to tell your story because there's a lot of people you begged to help and they didn't help you," said Kristen Peterson.
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to her friends who say she feared for her life almost every day. The story at 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wife killed at fire station while trying to get away from husband, sheriff says
- Kroger will now charge fees if you ask for cash back at checkout
- Former youth softball umpire among 9 charged in undercover child sex sting
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}