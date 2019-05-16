'No one stops me': Parents say school's front door is too unguarded

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - When the new school year begins, students will notice new security at all Douglas County schools.
The district plans to make the improvements to better monitor who comes in and out of the schools.
Right now, there is no buzzer system at the front door of Alexander High in Douglasville. That concerns some parents, so Channel 2’s Audrey Washington took the issue straight to the school district and got some answers.
“I walk up to the door, pull the handle and I walk in,” said grandparent Jeanne Newell. “No one stops me.”
We're learning about the changes coming to the school, Friday starting at 4:30 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}