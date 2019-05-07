"I want him fired": UGA professor's accuser details alleged sexual assault

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia professor is being investigated after complaints of sexual assault.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the professor, William Kazez, was placed on leave after multiple claims were filed. Kazez has been a faculty member at UGA for about three decades.
At least seven women — students and faculty members — have come forward in recent months with complaints going back several years of unwanted touching, groping and sex acts by Kazez, according to Lisa Anderson, a Decatur attorney representing two of the women who said she’s working with the others.
One of the accusers told Channel 2's Nicole Carr was groped by the professor in California in the 1980s. She prompted the investigation when she wrote UGA in 2017 about her case.
The university said in a statement to our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that its Equal Opportunity Office is investigating allegations against Kazez. It also presented a campus police report from one woman who accused him of sexual harassment.
Our emotional interview with the accuser who says she "wants accountability," on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill into law
- VIDEO: Woman slips out of cuffs, violently attacks officer
- Drug cartels worship ‘evil idols,' making them more dangerous, DEA says
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}