0 "He just stared..." South Fulton woman wakes to find stranger in her bedroom

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Imagine waking up to find a complete stranger inside your home. That's exactly what happened to one woman in South Fulton County.

And she’s not alone.

Police said the man may have hit three homes and he is still out there.

After the break-ins in one East Point community that were all very similar, police are hoping someone will recognize this man or his tattoos. They say he is the person of interest.

“When I saw him and screamed, he still didn't move. He just stared,” said victim Tiffany Wiseman.

Wiseman showed Channel 2 Action News her broken screen and door knob from last week when someone broke into her East Point home.

“Didn't take a thing didn't mess up anything didn't say anything,” Wiseman said.

She can be heard screaming on a neighbors security video.

Channel 2 Action News obtained it from East Point police, along with pictures of a person of interest, someone possibly acting as a look out

"All of a sudden I heard my door fling open,” Wiseman said.

A block away in the same Heritage Park subdivision, Brandi Hines and her husband reported a very similar break in just a few days earlier.

"I reached over and touched my husband and told him someone is in the house,” Hines said.

She said she woke up to the shadow of a man in her bedroom, the man ran and didn’t take anything.

"If they didn't take anything, what were their intentions? So I'm thinking maybe to harm me or something,” Hines said.

Hines said their doors were locked and their young children were in the room next door.

“It’s definitely a scary situation because your privacy is being invaded,” Hines said.

If you recognize the man in that video, you’re asked to call police.

