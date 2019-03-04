ATLANTA - A cold start to Monday is a preview of the week ahead.
It will be mostly cold, cloudy and breezy throughout the day Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when you can expect temperatures in the teens, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said you should dress for winter time.
Good morning! Much colder air is filtering into north Georgia this morning with temperatures in the 30s across most of the area.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 4, 2019
I'm tracking the coldest March air we've felt in 2 years -- starting at 4:30am on Channel 2. @wsbtv
RIGHT NOW: Temps are in the 30s and dropping! Tracking the cold live now on Channel 2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Nfj0cGT9r4— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 4, 2019
