BroadcastGood campaign: Channel 2 joins newsrooms celebrating community impact

    This Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News is joining local broadcasters around the country to share how we #BroadcastGood. 

    The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute.

    Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.

    WSB-TV is honored to have serve the metro Atlanta community for decades and we want to hear from you this Tuesday.

    Spend the day with us on social media as we celebrate what Channel 2 Action News and the community mean to each other. 

