BroadcastGood campaign: Channel 2 joins newsrooms celebrating community impact

This Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News is joining local broadcasters around the country to share how we #BroadcastGood.
The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute.
Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.
Join us on June 11th as we #BroadcastGood! 🎙📺— GABroadcasters (@GABroadcasters) June 7, 2019
Post your station's public service project with the hashtag #BroadcastGood to remind your audiences what local TV and Radio broadcasting means to our communities! https://t.co/LOoqF5rz9d pic.twitter.com/snDJmw4ohQ
WSB-TV is honored to have serve the metro Atlanta community for decades and we want to hear from you this Tuesday.
Spend the day with us on social media as we celebrate what Channel 2 Action News and the community mean to each other.
