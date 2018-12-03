$570K lottery ticket sold in metro Atlanta!

ROSWELL, Ga. - A winning lottery ticket worth $569,989 was sold in Roswell over the weekend!
The winning ticket in the Dec. 1 Fantasy 5 drawing was purchased at the Publix on Woodstock Road. The winning numbers were: 7-15-16-21-30.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
