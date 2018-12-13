$1M+ for low-income housing was never used ... and now it's gone

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the city of Atlanta lost more than $1 million in federal housing money because the city failed to spend it on time.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made affordable housing one of her top priorities since taking office.
But federal officials notified Atlanta just before Thanksgiving that the city can say "bye-bye" to $1 million specifically earmarked for housing.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said the news caught some city officials by surprise.
"I learned about this from you, and this is extremely concerning," Councilman Matt Westmoreland told Belcher.
