Multiple people have been stabbed at a Walmart in Michigan and a suspect is in custody

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — Multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said Saturday.

Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan. It said it would provide updates “as appropriate.”

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

Messages seeking comment were left with police and the mayor.

Traverse City is about 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

