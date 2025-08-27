The Latest: Minneapolis Catholic school shooter has been 'contained,' city government says

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A shooting occurred Wednesday morning during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota's governor said. Authorities gave no immediate information on the number of injuries, but Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been “contained” after the gunfire at Annunciation Catholic School, and there was no longer any “active threat” to residents.

As ambulances and police, FBI and other federal agents converged on the school, a person answering the phone at the school said students were being evacuated.

Here's the latest:

The scene outside

Outside of the school, amidst a heavy uniformed law enforcement presence, children stood dressed in their dark green shirts or dresses.

Many were trickling out of the school with adults, giving lingering hugs and wiping away tears.

The shooting is the latest act of gun violence in Minneapolis

One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.

This was the first week back to class for Annunciation School

Dating to 1923, the prekindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to its website.

Monday was the first day of school, and social media photos from that day show students in green uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, smiling for the camera and sitting together.

What we kno

w about the shooting so far

A shooting occurred Wednesday morning during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota’s governor said. Authorities gave no immediate information on the number of injuries, but Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting “horrific.”

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been “contained” after the gunfire at Annunciation Catholic School and there was no longer any “active threat” to residents.

Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote on X.

As police, FBI and other federal agents and ambulances converged on the school, a person answering the phone there said students were being evacuated.

A spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said in a text message that it was actively dealing with an emergency and provided no additional details. A social media post from the company said it was caring for patients from the shooting.

▶ Read more about the Minneapolis shooting

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.